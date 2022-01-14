A biopic on Kapil Sharma has been announced. Titled Funkaar, the film will narrate the story about his life. This one will be directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. FYI, Kapil Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor, and also known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show.

