Makers of the upcoming action drama film Gadar 2 have finally unveiled the film’s official trailer and netizens are simply going crazy over it. At the trailer launch of the highly anticipated film, Sunny Deol talks about the 'misunderstood' relationship between India and Pakistan and said, "There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other." Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

