The official teaser of Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is out! Helmed by ace director Rajkumar Santoshi, the glimpse into the movie narrates the tale of Mahatma Gandhi meeting Nathuram Godse in prison, and how their conversation leads to a fiery debate. The film releases on Republic Day 2023 in theatres. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Motion Poster of Rajkumar Santoshi's Period Drama Out!

Watch Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)