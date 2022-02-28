Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt as the lead is roaring at the ticket window. With only 50 percent occupancy, after performing well on day one and two, the flick didn't disappoint on its third day and earned Rs 15.30 crore. The movie now stands at a total of Rs 39.12 crore. Brilliant! Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enthralling New Offering, Alia Bhatt’s Superlative Performance Is Simply Unmissable! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office:

