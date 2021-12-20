The much-awaited announcement is here! Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in the lead has been titled as Gehraiyaan. The makers have released a teaser video giving a glimpse of the upcoming romantic drama and the film’s title track being played in the background. The teaser gives glimpses of Deepika and Siddhant sizzling hot chemistry and how the love tale is filled up with tons of emotions.

Watch The Teaser Of Gehraiyaan Below:

