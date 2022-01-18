After a passionate teaser, the makers of Gehraiyaan are all set to unveil the trailer of the film soon. While there has been an official announcement on this yet, reportedly, Gehraiyaan's trailer will release on January 20. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday in major roles. The movie releases on the OTT platform on February 11.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)