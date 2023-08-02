Abhishek Bachchan officially announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Ghoomer will release on August 4 instead of August 3. This decision arrived after the news of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai's death. The actor said this decision is made to respect the death of the art director. Abhishek shared a post on X, "As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it day after on the 4th of August." Nitin Desai’s Stress Due to Financial Crises With Accumulated Debts of Over Rs 250 Crore Could Be Reason for His Suicide - Reports.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Post Here:

As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it dayafter on the 4th of August. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2023

