Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, recently spoke candidly about their marriage and her husband's personality in an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush. She revealed that, contrary to popular belief, they don't live together most of the time. Instead, they reside in separate homes, with Govinda often staying at his bungalow due to late-night meetings and social gatherings. The couple has been happily married since 1987, maintaining a deep understanding and mutual respect. ‘Naye Chehro Ko Mauka Do’: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Calls Out Nepotism in Bollywood, Claims Opportunities Revolve Around Select Group of Actors (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja & Govind Live Separately

Sunita Ahuja shared insights into their unique living arrangement, saying, "We have two houses; I live in the flat with my kids, and he stays in the bungalow. He loves to talk and socialise, whereas I prefer to keep things simple and not waste energy on too much conversation." Reflecting on their early days, Sunita recalled her tomboyish style, which led Govinda to call her a boy jokingly. She revealed, "He wanted me to wear sarees all the time, I never liked him because he was very backward." Despite this, Sunita was the one to initiate their relationship as Govinda was "scared to touch women." ‘Big Bullsh*t’: Netizens Slam Govinda’s Daughter Tina Ahuja for Calling Period Cramps ‘Psychological’ and Only What 'Mumbai-Delhi Girls' Talk About (Watch Video).

Watch Sunita Ahuja's Full Interview Below:

Govinda Is Not Romantic, Says Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja humorously revealed that Govinda is far from the romantic type in real life, adding with a playful tone, "You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. It's been 37 years since we got married. Where would he go?" She added, "I have told him that, in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets."

In November last year, Govinda accidentally shot himself, causing worry among his loved ones. Thankfully, he recovered fully and celebrated his 61st birthday last month.

