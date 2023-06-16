Karan Deol is a groom-to-be and recently his sangeet ceremony was held. He lit the stage with his moves and danced to "Yamla Pagla Deewana" from the film of the same name, which starred Sunny and Bobby Deol. Karan will get married to Drisha Acharya on June 18, Sunday. The pre-wedding festivities were held at Karan's house, and his brothers Abhay, Sunny and Bobby Deol all attended. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Couple Looks Happiest at Their Sangeet Ceremony.

Karan Deol in His Sangeet Ceremony

Groom to be Karan Deol sets the stage on fire 🔥 as he performs with his brother Rajveer Deol on the sangeet night.😍😍#KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WKTwsZik0J — E24 (@E24bollynews) June 16, 2023

