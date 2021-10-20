'Habit' song is out! The track features a beautiful yet emotional chemistry between late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. This soulful number marks Sidharth's last stint to impress his fans with his dancing and super acting skills on screen.

Watch The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)