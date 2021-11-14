On the occasion of Children's Day 2021, Neeti Mohan took to Twitter to share a few cute pictures of her little baby boy, Aryaveer. She talked about how she is re-learning many virtues of life because of the little munchkin.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Children remind us to be Joyful, fearless and carefree. They are so pure and loving . Glad to be re-learning many virtues of life through Aryaveer. May we all Live free like a child 😍 #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/7ZxTkiEiKK — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) November 14, 2021

