Heropanti 2 song 'Dafa Kar' teaser is out! The groovy track features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria in a stunning avatar. The song is composed, arranged and produced by A.R. Rahman and lyrics are penned by Mehboob Kotwal. The complete song will be unveiled on March 26. Heropanti 2 To Release In Cinemas This Eid! Tiger Shroff’s Film To Hit Theatres On April 29.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

