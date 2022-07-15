HIT The First Case Movie Review: That Rajkummar Rao is a brilliant performer with an enviable range of emotions in his repertoire is a given. HIT The First Case is exactly the kind of film that explores and exploits Rao's magnificence in the truest sense of the word. So much so that your impression of the original Telugu movie may not have bearing on your experience when you watch the Hindi version- thanks only to Rao who almost gives a fresh chapter with his intensity and his involvement. Director Dr Kolanu who helmed the original film, gives a delicious cinematic treat for Rao's admirers. HIT – The First Case Song Kitni Haseen Hogi: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Chemistry Is Endearing in This Romantic Track (Watch Video)

Thanks to the crisp and gripping first half, the way the mystery unspools (brilliant sequence built up coupled with equally crisp writing and masterful direction), and fantastic performances, HIT The First Case will keep you glued to the seat if not exactly on the edge of it. There are nuances and refinement of higher pedigrees as the film reflects human emotions and drama with equal proportions. The makers ensure that the audience gets the thrills with enough scoop of clever humor.

When HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) officer Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) finds out that the love of his life Neha (Sanya Malhotra) has gone missing, he realizes that he needs to step in to investigate the case even if he has to go again the orders he has been given. Vikram has unfinished business in the past he has not recovered from. The incident has left him scarred and it is taking a huge toll on his health. The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can get lethal. And now he is caught in a web deceit that he must decode to save Neha's life.

Watch the Trailer:

The makers of HIT adopt the classic no-nonsense approach as they take you into the chaotic world where Vikram operates, his past is even darker and the present course of events can bear another trauma on his already fragile mental health. Clearly, the plot exposes the protagonist's vulnerabilities and his flaws-every single time Rao breaths heavily you feel for his character and what he is going through. Sanya Malhotra Looks Ravishing in Satin Off-Shoulder Dress and Extended Blazer; View Pics of HIT The First Case Actress Now!

HIT is a meandering crime mystery with an intriguing build-up consistently, but the reward you get in the end is not entirely satisfying. In the first half, the tension mounts as we settle into Kolanu’s problematic world but there's no big reveal in the end that you are eagerly awaiting in the second half. There are multiple suspects and multiple possibilities as you gaze shifts from one character to another.

As far as the performances go, Rajkummar Rao understands his material and does what his director wants from him. The actor process every nuanced of the backstory to emote as indeed to breathe life into the project. Crisp dialogues and smart punches make his character even more engaging. Sanya Malhotra, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla, and the ensemble, all play their bit in the most interesting way possible to make this one a gripping watch.

Final Thoughts

HIT The First Case explores and exploits Rajkummar Rao's repertoire as a brilliant performer who knows his tremendous acting range. If you are a Rao fan and love your mysteries crisp and meandering at the same time, this one won't disappoint you!

Rating: 3.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).