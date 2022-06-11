The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's Hit - The First Case dropped an intriguing motion poster from the film today (June 11). Featuring Rao in a bearded as well as aggressive look, the picture will surely excite fans. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the Hindi remake of Telugu film releases in theatres on July 15. Rajkummar Rao Wraps Shooting for HIT- The First Case.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)