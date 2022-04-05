Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s recent public appearances and social media exchanges have grabbed fans’ attention. As fans await for the duo to make their relationship official, here are more pictures of Bollywood’s rumoured couple. Hrithik and Saba have been photographed at the Mumbai Airport and the two were spotted walking hand-in-hand. They were dressed in casual outfits and had masked up as they exited the airport.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik - Saba Walking Hand-In-Hand

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rumoured Couple At Mumbai Airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Stylish Duo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

