Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, and Sussanne Khan, his ex-wife, showcased their heartwarming camaraderie during the celebration of Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday in Goa. In the photo, Sussanne was dressed in a black crop top and matching skirt, her arm affectionately wrapped around Saba, who sported a chic ensemble featuring a full-sleeved black top paired with a floral skirt. Sussanne expressed her gratitude, “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine.” Ex-Couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan Come Together To Celebrate Son Hrehaan’s 18th Birthday in Goa (See Pics).

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan's Pic

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

