Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and ended their marriage in 2013. They got officially divorced in 2014 and have continued to remain good friends. Recently, they came together for their son Hrehaan's 18th birthday bash. Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos from Hrehaan's fun-filled birthday bash in Goa. While Hrithik was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with a white shirt, Sussanne opted for a black dress. 'My Pillar of Strength'! Sussanne Khan Drops the Sweetest Wish for Son Hrehaan Roshan on His 18th Birthday (Watch Video).

Inside Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Son Hrehaan’s 18th Birthday:

