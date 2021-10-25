Hrithik Roshan is trending right now on Twitter. Why you may ask? As a latest brand ad teaser featuring the Greek god of Bollywood is melting hearts. For the unaware, the festive season ad sees the actor doing what he does best - dance. Netizens are going gaga over the superstar's moves in desi wear in the video. Also, the track in the ad is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Check out the reactions below. Cadbury Makes Shah Rukh Khan Bring Diwali Happiness for Local Businesses With New Customisable Ad; Watch Video.

Indeed!

It's true that Hrithik is different from every star & his style, His look inspires me always and watch this awesome teaser guys for my fav star.@iHrithik#HrithikDanceTeaser pic.twitter.com/lNdOF4lp7F — ✺𝓡𝓐𝓣𝓘✺ (@ratikan134) October 25, 2021

We Are Also Excited!

Yussss!

This is Something Crazy I have Seen 😍🔥 Waiting for Full video🤩#HrithikDanceTeaser https://t.co/dC75LRp6ea — A L O N E (@___T_I_L_A_K___) October 25, 2021

Hurray!

Nice!

Wah wah wah aa gaye#HrithikDanceTeaser — PRASHANT PRAJAPATI (@PRASHAN58112634) October 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)