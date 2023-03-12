Huma Qureshi has become the first Indian woman to drop the ceremonial puck before an ice hockey game. The actress, who feels extremely honoured, shared a video post on Instagram in which she is seen dropping the ceremonial puck before San Jose Sharks vs Minnesota Wild’s ice hockey match. Check out the pics and video from the game that took place at the SAP Center. Michelle Yeoh Becomes First Asian to Bag Oscar Nomination for Best Actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once!

Huma Qureshi Drops Ceremonial First Puck

‘Celebration Of South Asian Culture Game’

