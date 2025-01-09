The 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to take place in Jaipur, the Pink City. Organisers confirmed the exciting event in a video post, promising a star-studded celebration for its 25th edition. The grand ceremony will be held from March 7 to 9. This year, IIFA will also introduce the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards, recognising outstanding performances in ‘digital entertainment, films and OTT content’. IIFA Awards 2025: Silver Jubilee Edition to Be Held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9.

25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)