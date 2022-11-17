Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown trailer is finally out! Based on real incidents, the film starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Ahana Kumar and Prakash Belawadi in key roles narrates the painful scenario of Indians from all strata of society amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The movie streams on ZEE5 this December! India Lockdown Teaser: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Social Drama Starring Prateik Babbar, Shweta Prasad, Siddharth Depicts the Harsh Reality of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Watch India Lockdown Trailer:

