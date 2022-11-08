Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown teaser is out and it is Inspired by true events, the social drama basically depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar brings a hard-hitting subject with this film which also stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Prasad, Siddharth among others. India Lockdown to premiere on ZEE5 on December 2. India Lockdown First Poster Out! Madhur Bhandarkar Directs Film on India’s Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic Starring Shweta Basu Prasad and Prateik Babbar.

India Lockdown Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

