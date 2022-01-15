Army Day is held every year on January 15 in India. And to mark the special day or the occasion for the soldiers celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam Dhar, Mohanlal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and many others have paid tribute to our country's soldiers and army with soulful posts and messages on social media.

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Vicky Kaushal

Sidharth Malhotra

Yami Gautam Dhar

Celebrating Army day today & everyday 🙏🏻🇮🇳#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/BjZcR7IcD4 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) January 15, 2022

Mohanlal

Saluting the patriotism and valour of the ladies and gentlemen working in our country's first line of defense. Indian Army day wishes ! Jai Hind!#IndianArmy #ArmyDay #Armyday2022 pic.twitter.com/TPMaCI8vbe — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 15, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Sai Dharam Tej

Saluting all those brave soldiers who has, have been and will be letting us celebrate many festivities like today peacefully by putting country first and above their families. Thank you Indian Army 🇮🇳 Jai Hind !#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/ngZJ8mX6dd — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 15, 2022

Ameesha Patel

Salute to the heroes of our nation .. our ARMY .. on army day today .. loved spending minutes with our Indian army in Kashmir last year ..army day today and everyday 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/eobyepqtGA — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) January 15, 2022

Sara Ali Khan

Suniel Shetty

A grand salute to the real heroes and the protectors of India, the Indian Army. #ArmyDay2022 #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/OFdOm5bWfZ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2022

Sunny Deol

Let's remember & salute the bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of Extraordinary Men & Women for whom the Country comes FIRST, Always & Everytime! #JaiHind!#ArmyDay #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/CN3IkdRxBO — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 15, 2022

Ranvir Shorey

“Libtards” are people with such a radical commitment to “peace”, that they often forget there are soldiers fighting day and night to keep it. My humble appreciation and gratitude to our jawans. @adgpi 🙏🏽 Jai Hind! #ArmyDay https://t.co/dSEfATd93p — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 15, 2022

