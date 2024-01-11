There are several pictures and videos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding ceremony in Udaipur that have surfaced online. These photos not just offer a sneak peek of the dreamy Christian wedding ceremony, but also gives glimpses of the guests in attendance. The pictures doing round the internet showcase Imran Khan along with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington in attendance at the event. The two were seen posing along with the newlyweds after they exchanged vows. Lekha looked stunning in a red halter-neck dress as she posed with the bride and groom. Check out the pictures below: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Tie the Knot in Traditional Christian Ceremony in Udaipur (Watch Video).

Imran Khan-Lekha Washington With The Newlyweds

