Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who have been in a relationship for a long time, will be getting married on January 3. Several pictures and videos from Ira and Nupur’s pre-wedding rituals have surfaced online. The latest videos making rounds are from their haldi ceremony. Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta and many others were spotted arriving for the occasion in traditional attire. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta’s Residences Decked Up Ahead of Daughter Ira’s Wedding With Nupur Shikhare (Watch Video).

Kiran Rao At Nupur Shikhare’s House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

All Set For Haldi Rituals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Reena Dutta With Nupur Shikhare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Groom-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)