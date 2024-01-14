In the grand celebration of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan added glamour as they attended the reception. Shah Rukh donned a sophisticated black suit, while Gauri looked elegant in a maroon embroidered suit. The power couple graciously posed with Aamir Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mom, capturing the essence of the joyous occasion. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Ambanis, and Other Celebs Attend Star-Studded Celebration (Watch Video).

See Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Photo Here:

