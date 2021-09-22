In Gaurav Kapoor's Cricbuzz match analysis we see Virender Sehwag as the guest alongside Ashish Nehra but the former opening batsmen of India has just spoken about Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's next. Sehwag said he has read the script where SRK will come after the interval but it is unclear that did the Indian legend said it jokingly or was there any truth behind it.

Check Out the Video Below:

Kya bana raha re tu Hirani 😭🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/dGdJPnBjKy — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)