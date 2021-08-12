Vidya Balan has teamed up with filmmaker Suresh Triveni once again for a film titled Jalsa. Along with her, the movie will also see Shefali Shah. Vidya took to Twitter and announced the news and also shared a mini-teaser. For the unaware, Suresh Triveni is the director of Tumhari Sulu.

Vidya Balan in Jalsa:

