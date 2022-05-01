Even though two days late, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made sure that she wishes one and all a Happy International Dance Day. As she took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video of hers grooving to veteran star Rekha's iconic song "In Ankhon Ki Masti" from Umrao Jaan. Indeed, we are loving Janvhi's classical moves here. Janhvi Kapoor And Her Vintage-Inspired Pics from New Magazine Photoshoot Will Take Your Breath Away (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

