Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue which released on July 10 met with positive reactions from fans as well as celebs. The preview is said to have created history with 112 million views in 24 hours. Having said that, not only Indian fans, SRK's film's first glimpse went international as popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed reacted to it. The content creator's puzzled and hilarious reaction while watching Jawan trailer has gone viral online. "'Is This New Avengers Movie?" he could be seen saying in the clip. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film!

IShowSpeed Reacts to SRK's Jawan Prevue:

IShowSpeed reacts to jawan prevue! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/HblsuLaiLI — jawan era (@Snehaaahere) July 10, 2023

Watch Jawan Prevue:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)