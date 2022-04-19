Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer is out! The social drama promises a laughing riot as the struggle of a family with an unborn baby is something super quirky. The synopsis of the movie reads, "An unlikely hero champions the cause for female empowerment." The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 13, 2022.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)