In a press conference Jeet who plays the lead male role in Chengiz was asked about the clash with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release in theatres on the same date. Jeet said that there is no talk of clash since Salman Khan has a "next level superstardom". Chengiz: Jeet Goes All Gun Blazing in Rajesh Ganguly’s Directorial, Calls His Character, 'Ruthless'.

View Full Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)