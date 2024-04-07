Bollywood legend Jeetendra celebrates his 82nd birthday today on April 7. His daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share happy pictures and videos of her father and wished him on his special day. Ekta Kapoor dropped a collage of happy pictures and videos of her father and wrote, "Happie bday papa !!! UR my biggest BLESSING !!! JAI MATA DI ! Have a long happy life with good health n good peace of mind !!!! We all@love u d most". In the videos and snaps shared, Jeetendra could be seen playing with his grandchildren Lakshya and Ravie with Jeetendra's hit song "Musafir Hoon Yaaron" in the background. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Crew. LSD 2 Song 'Kamsin Kali': Hottie Dhanashree Verma Serves Glam in This Peppy Track Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Check Out Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

