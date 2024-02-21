Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh, celebrates his third birthday on February 21, 2024. To celebrate his big day, a fantastic birthday bash is happening. Among the highlights of the festivities was a heartwarming moment captured in a viral video, showing Jeh's elder brother, Taimur, arriving at the party venue with his friends, still dressed in their school uniforms. The video showcases Taimur's affection and bond for his little brother. Jehangir Ali Khan Turns 3! Sister Sara Ali Khan Shares Cute Insta Post To Celebrate Jeh Baba's Birthday.

Taimur Arrive With His Friends for Jeh’s Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

