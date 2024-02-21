Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh, celebrated his third birthday. To mark the occasion, Sara Ali Khan, Jeh's sister, also shared a picture on Instagram featuring the birthday boy, her father, and her two brothers Ibrahim and Taimur. Alongside the image, she tagged her stepmother, Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, "Happy Birthday To Little Jeh Baba." Jehangir Ali Khan Birthday: Soha Ali Khan Drops Adorable Pics of Jeh Baba and Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Little Munchkin’s Cuteness!.

Sara Ali Khan's IG Post:

Sara Ali Khan's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

