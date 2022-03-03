Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan is making all the right kinds of noises. With just a day left to the release of Nagraj Manjule's film, the buzz around the film is growing made by the hour. After Aamir Khan, a number of directors including names like Anurag Kashyap, Om Raut, Sandeep Vanga, Milap Zaveri watched the film and shared their bits on it. Everyone, obviously, loved the film with Utrekar even claiming that the film should be India's official entry for the Oscars.

