Actress Urvashi Rautela has often hinted at a past connection with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Time and again. she continues to share cryptic posts on social media that seem to reference their alleged romance. Amid this, following Rishabh Pant's record-breaking bid of INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Urvashi posted a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a mysterious caption: "Jo lafz kahu woh hojaye", suggesting the power of manifestation. Fans quickly speculated that the post was linked to Rishabh, sparking further rumours about their past relationship. FYI, Rishabh Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking INT 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction held at Jeddah, Dubai. Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History As Lucknow Super Giants Sign Him For INR 27 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Urvashi Rautela's Cryptic Post About Manifestation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Netizens Link Urvashi Rautel's Post to Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela Instagram

There's More

Urvashi Rautela Instagram

