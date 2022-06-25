Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo was released on June 24. And, the opening day box office collection looks impressive. The movie has collected Rs 9.28 crore on Day 1. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Two couples from different generations confront their issues after marriage." JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Counting our blessings and the love! See you in cinemas❤️❤️❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo pic.twitter.com/lPODj5pAoT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 25, 2022

