Kajol has turned a year older today. The actress, whose show The Trial is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has been extended heartfelt birthday wishes by fans on X. From sharing her throwback videos to penning heartfelt notes, take a look at some of the posts shared by netizens on the micro-blogging platform. 'The Trial' Actress Kajol's Pantsuit Collection Is Impeccably Stylish!

#HBDKajol

'Gorgeous'

'Multi-Talented'

Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Multitalented Actress in Our film industry Dear @kajol Ma'am Have you a fabulous your Birthday ahead.#HappyBirthdayKajol 💐🎂💐 pic.twitter.com/PXGsnbuBqU — Fuzail Ahmed Siddiqui (@FuzailAhmedSid3) August 4, 2023

'Queen'

'Versatile Actress'

Wishing the Evergreen Gorgeous, Versatile Actress @itsKajolD a Very Happy Birthday May you have a Fabulous year! ahead Keep Shining !#Kajol #HappyBirthdayKajol #HBDKajol pic.twitter.com/0k2wkJRRXe — Aneesh (@Aneesh__98) August 5, 2023

