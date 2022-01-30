There are numerous celebs who have been tested positive for coronavirus and actress Kajol is the latest celebrity who also have been tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news with her followers on social media, but chose not to share her picture, instead shared her daughter Nysa’s photo. The actress says that she does not want anybody to see her Rudolph nose.

Kajol Tests Positive For Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

