Kajol has shared a series of AI-generated photos of herself and she looks impressive. Emphasising it as her ‘project goals’, the actress has turned into ‘Hannibal’ in these pictures. Dressed up in a black ensemble, bob hairdo and edgy look, Kajol describes it as ‘My Villain Era’ and even mentions ‘I do like the look, might try it someday irl’. Katrina Kaif Shares AI-Generated Image of Herself, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte To Wish ‘Merriest’ Christmas (View Pics).

Kajol Drops AI-Generated Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

