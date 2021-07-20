Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem have been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Kakuda. The actress shared the news on social media along with stating that the shooting for the project begins today (July 20). She shared a picture from the sets with a clapperboard in her hand.

