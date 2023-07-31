Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress, recently expressed her admiration for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, considering it the filmmaker's finest work to date. Taking to Instagram, she revealed her love for the film's reference to Bhagavad Gita, hailing it as the most crucial film of our time. Kangana's excitement was evident as she shared her passionate interests in physics and politics, deeming the movie a cinematic masterpiece that left her exhilarated beyond words. In a video, she further elaborated on her favorite part, emphasising the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu, noting how the protagonist channels his inner Vishnu. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Clocks 13 Years: Ajay Devgn Shares New Pic on Insta to Celebrate the Occasion!