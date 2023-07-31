Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress, recently expressed her admiration for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, considering it the filmmaker's finest work to date. Taking to Instagram, she revealed her love for the film's reference to Bhagavad Gita, hailing it as the most crucial film of our time. Kangana's excitement was evident as she shared her passionate interests in physics and politics, deeming the movie a cinematic masterpiece that left her exhilarated beyond words. In a video, she further elaborated on her favorite part, emphasising the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu, noting how the protagonist channels his inner Vishnu. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Clocks 13 Years: Ajay Devgn Shares New Pic on Insta to Celebrate the Occasion!
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)