Kangana Ranaut pens her thoughts on fans' admiration for actors in public, portraying it as a special moment and a way of acknowledging their presence. She mentions that actors also sense their own impact on fans, but she questions the simplicity of these emotional moments, calling it a "silly business of smiles and tears." The Tejas actress also reflects on the myth of a cinema star, labeling it as 'the sweetest lie ever.' In her words, "The myth of a cinema star is the sweetest lie ever, and I find myself wondering about this seemingly simple exchange of emotions." Kangana Ranaut Seeks Trial Stay From Bombay High Court Over Javed Akhtar’s Defamation Complaint.

