During Times Now Summit 2024, Kangana Ranaut reacted to her old controversial statement about Urmila Matondkar. For the unversed, in 2020, Kangana sparked controversy when she called Urmila a ‘soft porn’ star. Ranaut, who is contesting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi, defended her ‘pornstar’ statement and also mentioned that there is nothing to be ‘ashamed of’. That's not it, as she also dragged Sunny Leone into the conversation and said, "Humare desh mein jitna porn star ko respect milta hai, puchiye (former adult film star) Sunny Leone se." Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Over Offensive Post, BJP Candidate Says 'Every Woman Deserves Dignity' (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut On Calling Urmila Mantondkar 'Soft Porn Star'

