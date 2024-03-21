The upcoming horror comedy starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade has been titled Kapkapiii. The first look poster featuring Tusshar and Shreyas is out. The upcoming film promises to make you 'laugh, shiver, laugh, shiver, and repeat'. Tusshar shared the poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption, '#Kapkapiii - A combination of Horror and Comedy you have never seen before! Laugh! Shiver! Laugh! Shiver! Repeat! when you say #aatmajidarshandona'. The release date has not been announced yet.

Check Out Tusshar Kapoor's Post:

