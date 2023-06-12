Sunny Deol’s eldest son, Karan Deol is engaged and is all set to get married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Now, as per the latest reports, the Starkid will be tying the knot in June this year, it seems like the speculations are indeed true. Well, the actor's residence can be seen getting decorated ahead of D-day, as per visuals captured by photographer Yogesh Shah. Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol to Get Married in June in an Intimate Ceremony – Reports.

Karan Deol- Drisha Acharya's Wedding Preparation Begins:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

