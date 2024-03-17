Farah Khan is back with a new Karan Johar video! In a video shared by the filmmaker-choreographer on her Instagram, KJo gives a glimpse of his new stylish closet. 'These are some shimmer and shine and all things fine,' says KJo. To this, Farah responds by saying, 'Oh My God! I'm feeling very poor'. Karan then gives a glimpse of his denim and oversized clothes. Farah shared the video and wrote in the caption, 'Sunday BLING for all the #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.' Farah Khan Recalls Ed Sheeran’s Kind Gesture for Her Kids in 2017 in a Heartwarming Insta Post.

Inside Karan Johar's Stylish Closet-

