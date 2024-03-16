Farah Khan hosted a welcome party for singer Ed Sheeran on Friday, which was attended by Hrithik Roshan, RajKummar Rao and others. On Saturday, Farah shared a nostalgic photo of Ed Sheeran with her kids from 2017, the last time he visited India. In the second pic, Ed can be seen with Farah's three children, who were younger at that time, sitting next to the singer in their bedroom. The choreographer shared, 'Last time i had a party for Ed Sheeran the kids were nt allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party... so @teddyphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them...this party I threw... guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.' Huma Qureshi Reveals Ed Sheeran Loved Gangs of Wasseypur As She Poses With Him; Thanks Farah Khan for Being the ‘Best Host’ and Taking ‘Worst Photos’.

Ed Sheeran poses with Farah Khan's kids:

