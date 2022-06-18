Karan Johar has shared a video post on Instagram in which his son Yash clearly states that he does not like his dadda’s pout pose. KJo shared the video and captioned it saying, “I have been pout shamed!!!!!” Karan’s bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to it by commenting “Love you Yash only you can tell him ….well done beta”. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Karan Johar With 'Pouty' Throwback Picture On His 50th Birthday!

Yash Disapproves Karan Johar’s Pout Pose

